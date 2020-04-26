Coronavirus: Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, to take updates about the on going treatments.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Earlier on April 24, Dr Harsh Vardhan and MoS, Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey had held a meeting via video conferencing with state Health Ministers to review actions on COVID-19 management.

In the video conference, Dr Vardhan urged them to ensure that no unnecessary stigma is attached to COVID-19 and said that we need to identify people infected with COVID-19 and treat them.

A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,804 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

824 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country.

Hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Calling India’s fight against coronavirus people-driven, PM Modi said that people and the administration are together in this fight. Every citizen is fighting this war like a soldier and as per his or her capacity. During the pandemic, farmers are ensuring that nobody remains hungry, some have waived off house rents while some of the laborers, who are in quarantine at a school, are whitewashing the walls. Be it central, state or local administration, everyone is working together for quick and effective relief.

PM Modi also launched a digital portal called covidwarriors.gov.in, which will be used to develop a united front against coronavirus. He said that volunteers of social organisations, civil society and local administration are all connected through this platform. About 1.25 people including doctors, nurses and NCC cadets have also joined the platform. He further urged the citizens to become COVID warriors.

