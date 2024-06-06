Union Health Ministry Reviews Heatwave Preparedness and Fire Safety in Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

The Union Health Ministry, led by Directorate General of Health Services Dr. Atul Goel, conducted a virtual meeting with states and union territories to evaluate the readiness for upcoming heatwave conditions and assess fire and electrical safety measures in healthcare facilities across the nation.

The meeting was convened in light of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) long-range outlook forecast issued on May 27. The IMD predicts that June 2024 will witness above-normal monthly maximum temperatures across most parts of India, excluding certain regions of southern peninsular India where normal to below-normal temperatures are expected. Additionally, above-normal heatwave days are anticipated in most areas of Northwest India and adjoining parts of Central India.

In response, the Union Health Ministry has issued several directives to state health departments, including:

– Advisory for State Health Departments

– Guidelines on Strengthening Health Systems Preparedness for Heat-Related Illnesses (HRI)

– Public Health Advisory with “Do’s and Don’ts” and IEC poster templates

– Guidelines on Emergency Cooling for Severe Heat-Related Illnesses

– Guidelines on Autopsy Findings in Heat-Related Deaths (disseminated to all AIIMS and Medical Colleges)

– Joint communication from Secretary (Health), MoHFW, and NDMA

– Communication from Directorate General of Health Services on health facility fire safety measures

– Checklist for assessment of health facility and ambulance preparedness to prevent and manage health impacts of heat

States and union territories have been urged to take proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of extreme heat. The highest-level officials in all states and UTs are closely monitoring the situation.

State Initiatives and Measures:

– Madhya Pradesh: Conducted mock-drill exercises on fire-safety accidents in all government and private hospitals. The Urban Administration and Engineering departments coordinated mock drills regarding fire safety. A Code Red Protocol has been issued.

– Odisha: Established Heat Wave Control rooms across the state.

– Uttar Pradesh: Conducting the DASTAK (Door-to-door) campaign to raise awareness among the population. Fire Safety Officers have been identified in almost all health facilities.

– Haryana: Made dedicated financial allocations to ensure essential drugs and logistics at all healthcare facilities.

– Rajasthan: Equipped ambulances linked to 104 and 108 with cooling appliances.

– West Bengal: Ensured fire safety certificates by fire departments and conducted mock drills.

– Bihar: Coordinating with the State Disaster Management Authority to prevent fire incidents at healthcare facilities.

– Delhi: Issued directives and SOPs for firefighting systems to all government and private hospitals. Mandated fire evacuation plans and firefighting systems in facilities lacking fire NOC, including smaller government and private institutions.

Through a letter sent on March 23, 2024, the states and UTs were requested to implement measures to prevent devastating incidents caused by extreme heat. The Union Health Ministry’s ongoing scrutiny and the directives underscore the critical need for thorough preparedness and stringent safety measures to protect public health during the anticipated heatwave.

