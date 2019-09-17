Union Minister Amit Shah raised questions over multi-party democracy of India. He said people of India are in doubt whether the multi-party democracy has succeded or not.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment on multi-party democracy has sparked controversy on Tuesday. Amit Shah, whose party has secured a thumping victory in LS Polls 2019 said after seventy years of democracy people of India is still in doubt whether the multi-party democracy has succeded or not. Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Shah said after seven decades of independence the people of India are not happy with the multi-party parliamentary democratic system.

Shah also said people who made the constitution of our country had wanted an equal and prosperous India. They took the idea of multi-party democracy system after examining several democracies across the World and their success.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a massive victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019. They have become the first single part in three decades to win the majority in the LS Polls. Over the last two-three decades, most of the political parties have been divided into two groups, the NDA and UPA.

However, if we check out the history of Indian politics, it is tough to find a successful third front government. Between 1989 to 1991, two coalition government came to power- the National Front government led by VP Singha and other one led by Chandrashekar.

In 2019, Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao tried to make a non-Congress and non-BJP front but failed miserably.

Amit Shah slammed the previous government. He said there was policy paralysis and the government did not have any direction.

He also said during the Congress tenure every minister used to think themselves as a Prime Minister. The statement seemed to be a dig at Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

