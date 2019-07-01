Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said he has brought the proposal to extend by 6 months the President's rule in Jammu & Kashmir, which is ending tomorrow,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday introduced two bills in Rajya Sabha on Monday — the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and one for the extension of President’s rule in the state. The President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which will come to end tomorrow, needs a renewal. Both the bills have already been passed in the lower house of the Parliament on June 28, 2019.

The Opposition had opposed the proposal alleging that it would imply that there would be no elections for another six months. Since June 2018, the state is under Central rule after the BJP ended its alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav extended party’s support to Amit Shah’s proposal. He announced in the Rajya Sabha that the party will support the extension by 6 months of the President’s rule in Jammu & Kashmir. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will support the Bill and extension of President rule in the state, reports said.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah asserted that the Election Commission (EC) has decided to conduct the polls in the state by the end of the year.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: I have brought the proposal to extend by 6 months the President's rule in Jammu & Kashmir which is ending tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DFxHziIBxt — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

He added that the decision was taken after consulting with Jammu and Kashmir administration and all the political parties. The Election Commission took this decision in view of religious events like Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra and the prevailing security situation, he added.

