Trouble looms for Kamal Nath as Union Home Ministry directs SIT to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot case: The Union Home Ministry has directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reopen seven cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots where the accused were either acquitted or the trail was closed, reports said on Monday. With the orders, the trouble is looming over Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as witnesses alleged his involvement. However, Nath has denied his involvement in the matter and was given the benefit of doubt by the agency investigating into the matter.

The orders by the home ministry came days after Nath’s nephew was arrested in connection with AgustaWestland case. Apart from that, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was also taken into custody by the CBI in connection with the INX media case. Apart from Nath, Congress Delhi leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were also accused of encouraging violence among the crowds in 1984 soon after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguard.

The eye-witnesses in the case alleged that Nath was present at the central Delhi’s Rakabganj gurdwara, leading a mob, which later killed two Sikhs. While accepting his presence, Kamal Nath denied charges of inciting the mob saying he was trying to calm them down.

Last year, when Kamal Nath took oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, another Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life after being held guilty in the riot case by Delhi High Court. On the contrary, Nath was acquitted by the Nanavati Commission.

