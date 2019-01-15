Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said 10 per cent reservation quota for the economically weaker section in the general category will be implemented in all educational institutions from the academic year 2019-2020. The EWS quota will not affect the existing seats for SCs, STs and OBCs and General categories, Javadekar said.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said 10 per cent reservation quota for the economically weaker section in the general category will be implemented in all educational institutions from the academic year 2019-2020. The EWS quota will not affect the existing seats for SCs, STs and OBCs and General categories, Javadekar said. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and admission to the economically backward section in the general category.

10% EWS quota will be implemented in the AY 2019-20 itself in 40,000 Colleges & 900 Univs, without impacting the existing quotas for SCs,STs & OBCs and GEN seats. Additional seats will be created to implement this.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @mygovindia @BJP4India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/WXN1Qxr8tn — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 15, 2019

The historic bill was passed by Parliament on January 9. The Modi government was working constantly on generating more employment for the last 4.5 years, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said while speaking at a workshop on Job and Livelihood organised by Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi. Javadekar further termed the government’s quota move a decision to deliver economic justice. However, the Opposition has questioned Modi government’s quota move, terming it a poll jumla (gimmick) or lollipop ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi has maintained that 10 per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions to the general category will boost the confidence of new India. Meanwhile, an organisation opposed to the caste-based quota has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of constitution amendment providing 10 per quota in jobs and educational institutions to the general category on the basis of economic criteria.

