Coronavirus lockdown: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ urged private schools not to go for an annual hike this year and consider the pandemic. He urged schools not to ask parents for the advance fees for three months and consider quarterly amounts for this session to be enough. He asked them to pay staff on time amidst lockdown. On Friday Union Minister Tweeted and urged private schools to take part in the fight against global disaster coronavirus and take off the school liabilities. He urged them not to pressurize parents and also asked them to take care of the staff.

Union Minister on Thursday also talked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark over lockdown extension. Pokhriyal said this is not the right time to play politics and no one should even think about this in such a situation. Ramesh Pokhiyal told ANI that this is not the time to question the Government of India or to make doubts over the lockdown extension. The main aim is to control the pandemic and to save lived of the citizens of our country.

I request all schools to join hands in the #FightAgainstCoronavirus, empathize with the parents amid this global disaster and re-consider their decision. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/2NAMz88iVi — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 17, 2020

Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his determination to fight against coronavirus. He said that PM has taken several steps and appealed to the citizens, in return the citizens of the country have also supported them. Ministry of Human Resource Development has taken several steps earlier for maintaining stability among government schools to deal with coronavirus lockdown.

