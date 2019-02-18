After receiving flak on social media, Kannanthanam wrote to Kerala DGP, wherein he refuted the photo was taken by him as a selfie. He demanded action against people who allegedly reduced his reputation after sharing his photo with slain CRPF jawan's coffin on social media

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam on Sunday demanded action against people who allegedly reduced his reputation after sharing his photo with slain CRPF jawan’s coffin on social media. The Minister had gone to take part in the last rites of CRPF jawan V.V. Vasnatha Kumar in Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday. Thousands of people bid adieu to the CRPF personnel, who was killed along with 43 others in the Pulwama terrorist attack last week.

After receiving flak on social media, Kannanthanam wrote to Kerala DGP, wherein he refuted the photo was taken by him as a selfie. In the letter, he said that he attended the last rites’ ceremony of Vasantha Kumar on February 16 at Wayanad and some person had captured his photograph while he was standing near the coffin, adding that his media secretary put the same photo on Facebook. The letter states that unless these people are brought to book, the integrity of the country and society will be at stake.

Union minister Alphons Kj

Taking selfie with martyreds coffin

Why it is so imp to do publicity@manojnair96 @bhushankpatil12 pic.twitter.com/8whHx59IkM — SANDIP DAVE (@SandipskDave) February 16, 2019

Kannanthanam said that some miscreants have spread false news against him on social media platforms, which reduced his reputation in the public. Saying that such act is a punishable offence under the provisions of IPC, he said that it is uncharitable, unbecoming and illegal to spread false news.

The best part of the Alphons tweet (now deleted, of course) was that he tagged his masters on it too – marking his attendance lol. pic.twitter.com/g95LZZiEvR — Vikalp (@20ncounting) February 17, 2019

Earlier, social media users also criticized BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for laughing and waiving at the crowd during the last rites of CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar Azad in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Till date, BJP MP has not issued any clarification.

Shameful :

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj smiling On Truck carrying mortal remains of Jawan Ajit Kumar Azad who lost life in Pulwama Attack pic.twitter.com/8hrs12WxBq — Sanjaykumar Singh (@Sanjayk56853030) February 17, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More