Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a medical facility last night around 11 p.m for a complete health checkup. Shah had been admitted to the hospital for the 3rd time in over a month's duration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi last night, around 2 weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. AIIMS said in a statement that Shah has been hospitalized for 1-2 days for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session. Shah had been hospitalized for the third time in just over a month, the Union Home Minister was earlier admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care.

Sources suggest that Amit Shah was facing issues with breathing and hence was rushed to the hospital last night at around 11 p.m. As per sources, Shah was admitted at the Cardio Neuro tower in AIIMS. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted on Sunday wishing Shah a speedy recovery.

Earlier on August 2, Shah had tested posted for the novel Coronavirus. After testing positive for Coronavirus, Amit Shah was admitted to the private hospital, Medanta in Gurugram. Later on August 14, he himself informed through a tweet that he would be in home isolation on the advice of his doctors. But on August 18, he complained of ‘fatigue’ and ‘body ache’ and was admitted to AIIMS on August 18. On August 31, 13 days after being admitted, Amit Shah was discharged from the hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for a complete medical checkup before the parliament session for 1-2 days: Chairperson, Media & Protocol Division, AIIMS. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/EpQWnO4Rcc — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020

गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी के एम्स में भर्ती होने का समाचार मिला। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि आप शीघ्र पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हों और देश की सेवा में पुनः पुरानी ऊर्जा के साथ जुट जाएं।@AmitShah — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) September 13, 2020

On August 30, AIIMS doctors had said that Amit Shah, Union Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. The doctors further said that he had recovered and was likely to be discharged in a short time.

