The car, in which the Union Minister was travelling, was missed but the truck hit his escort vehicle. Anant Kumar Hegde said that he escaped the crash as his vehicle was on top speed. BJP leader Hegde took to his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of the arrested truck driver. He further suspected a planning behind this incident.

A Union Minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, Anant Kumar Hegde, has recently claimed a threat to his life. On Tuesday night, the BJP leader Hegde took to his Twitter handle and claimed that there was a ‘deliberate attempt’ made on his life. The matter was highlighted after a truck rammed into his convoy. The alleged attempt to take Union Minister’s life was made when he was travelling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 PM. However, the vehicle in which the minister was travelling was missed but the truck hit his escort vehicle. Terming it luck, Minister said that he escaped the crash as his vehicle was on top speed.

After the incident, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde took to his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of the arrested truck driver. He even shared s video clip from the accident spot. A few of the minister’s support staff escaped the incident with some injuries and a fracture. Speaking his mind out over the incident, Union Minister Hegde said, “I suspect a serious attempt on my life looking at the incident as it doesn’t make an accident. The driver has purposefully tried hitting our vehicle and then hit our escort vehicle. As our car was running in good speed we passed before he could ram us.”

He further suspected a planning behind this incident and showed confidence in the police to arrest all those involved in threatening the minister. The accused driver was later identified as Nasir. The minister also added that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol when he was caught by the police. The minister suspected a ‘bigger nexus’ behind this incident and was confident the police would expose all of them. The minister stated that the truck driver was normal and was not under any influence of alcohol when he was caught.

Hegde said, “The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running at a good speed we passed away before he could ram us.”

