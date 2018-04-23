Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on Sunday received a threat by an unidentified caller. A case has been registered in the Sirsi New Market Police Station. The caller first threatened the minister and then verbally abused him. A few days back, while travelling from near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 pm, Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Anant Kumar Hegde on Sunday received a threat call on his landline on Sunday. The unidentified caller threatened the Union Minister of killing him. In the wake of this, a complaint was lodged by Hegde’s personal assistant in the Sirsi New Market Police Station. The police has registered a case under Section 504 and Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Anant Kumar Hegde is a Member of Parliament representing Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada constituency.

Reports said that the minister had received the first call on his mobile from a number +4044 at 2:17am on Sunday. Considering it a fake call, Hegde did not receive it. At around 2:20 am, a call received at his landline number, which was picked up by Hegde’s wife Roopa. The call was received from a number 004044000 as per the caller ID displayed on the landline. After the caller inquired that it was Hegde’s wife who was speaking, he disconnected the call.

This repeated till Hegde received the call for the third time. The caller first threatened to behead him and verbally abused him later. Hegde cut off the call as soon as possible. According to reports, a complaint was lodged at the Sirsi police station at 6:10pm on Sunday. On April 18, Hegde was travelling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 pm, when his escort vehicle was hit by a truck.

The minister had then said, “A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit”. The Opposition, however, denied any involvement in the incident and called it a political stunt.

