In yet another controversial remark, Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde on Thursday called opposition members crows, monkeys and foxes”, and compared them with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the latter the tiger. His remarks come in the backdrop of 2019 general elections.

He further said that those who are secular do not believe in religion and caste and have no self-identity

Union Miniter Anantkumar Hegde landed into controversy after he called opposition members to cows, monkeys, foxes, and compared them with ‘the tiger’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Karnataka’s Karwar. Hegde’s remark was against anti-BJP parties who are planning to forge an alliance ahead of 2019 general elections. “On one side crows, monkeys, foxes and others have come together, On the other side, we have a tiger. In 2019, choose to elect the tiger,” said Hegde.

In December Hegde hogged headlines for his remarks on changing the Indian Constitution. He had said that the Constitution has changed several times and it will change again and he will do that. He further said that those who are secular do not believe in religion and caste and have no self-identity.

Meanwhile, many parties are trying to forge an alignment after Karnataka Assembly elections and Kairana bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

In Karnataka, the leader of Secular Janata Party recently made a government along with Congress party after the much dramatic resignation of B S Yeddyurappa.

In Kairana, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan, who was backed by opposition parties Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) against Mriganka Singh of the BJP.

