The 50-year-old politician is a parliamentarian from Uttar Kannada constituency in Karnataka and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. In 2017, Hegde drew criticism after he said the BJP will soon change the Constitution which mentions secular.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has triggered a controversy after he said if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist. Kharge further added people shouldn’t think of caste and priorities need to be rethought in Indian society. The BJP leader was addressing a public gathering in Karnataka’s Kodagu during the inauguration event of the renovated temple and the Hindu Iqbal Conference organized by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike. This is not the first time that Anant Kumar Hegde has made such a controversial remark. But there is a long list of his controversial remarks.

The 50-year-old politician is a parliamentarian from Uttar Kannada constituency in Karnataka and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Hegde recently made a controversial remark on the entry of two women of productive age into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. Hegde had said that entry of women into Lord Ayyappa shrine was a daylight rape of Hindus. Two women – Bindu and Kanaka Durga , both in their 40s, had prayed at the temple on January 2 that triggered massive protests across Kerala. The BJP minister had also criticised the Kerala government-led by Pinarayi Vijayan for ‘hurting the faith of the devotees’. In 2017, Hegde drew criticism after he said the BJP will soon change the Constitution which mentions secular. The Opposition Congress has often alleged that BJP doesn’t believe in Constitution and planning a major assault on it to turn India into a Hindu nation.

