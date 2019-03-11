Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde calls Rahul Gandhi son of Muslim: Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to give a DNA proof that he was a Brahmin. Hedge went on to say that how did the son of a Muslim and Christain become a Brahmin, referring to Gandhi. He did not stop here, he also called Congress president a foreigner.

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde calls Rahul Gandhi son of Muslim: BJP Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde on Sunday launched a personal attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of Indian Air Force’s (IAF) air strikes in Pakistan. Addressing a political rally in Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, Hegde asked Gandhi to give a DNA proof that he was a Brahmin. Minister of state for skill development Hegde said that when the whole world is talking about the bravery of India’s armed forces after the air strikes on terror camps in Balakot, Congress is raising questions over the authenticity of these strikes.

Known for stirring controversies and anti-Muslim remarks, Hedge went on to say that how did the son of a Muslim and Christain become a Brahmin, referring to Gandhi. He did not stop here, he also called Congress president a foreigner. Earlier in January this year, BJP parliamentarian had called Rahul a hybrid specimen.

Reacting to Hegde’s remarks, Gandhi had said that BJP leader is an embarrassment to every Indian and he is not fit for the position of Union Minister.

Hedge is a sitting BJP parliamentarian from Uttara Kannada and was appointed as the minister in September 2017.

