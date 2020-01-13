Responding to West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's statement, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said it was irresponsible of him to make such statements and outrightly denied the saffron party's role in shooting of people in UP and Assam.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday in a shocking statement threatened to shoot and kill the protesters allegedly involved in damaging public property like in Uttar Pradesh and Assam. He was referring to the protests against the Citizenship Act in West Bengal.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo responding to Ghosh’s statement said BJP has nothing to do with what he said. He added, “It is a figment of his imagination and BJP governments in UP, Assam have never resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever.Very irresponsible of Dilip da to have said what he said”

Speaking at a rally, Ghosh said no bullet was fired, nor did the Police lodge any FIR against anyone, despite the damage. He said it was no one’s father’s property that they set the public property on fire and added that the government property is built on tax payer’s money.

Few more snapshots from Ranaghat. pic.twitter.com/KXIYE7xK6L — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) January 12, 2020

He also slammed Banerjee for not taking actions against those accused of vandalism asserting that the chief minister did not order lathicharge nor instructed police to open fire on those destroying railway property and public transport.

Ghosh said the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Assam have shot the protesters like dogs underlining that they were detained by the Police.

He further said that such protesters come to West Bengal, enjoy all facilities and then destroy country’s property. He threatened that they will be bashed with lathis, shot and put in jail.

The BJP leader is the same person who last week had diverted an ambulance’s route due to his rally. In the viral video, he is seen telling the ambulance driver to take an alternative route and not disturb the people. He instructed the ambulance to take the route where there was more space.

