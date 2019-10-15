Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday appealed to the global investors to reaffirm Mahatama Gandhi's ideals and adopted sustainable energy practices to save energy. Before words like recycle, reduce or reuse were introduced, Mahatma Gandhi had appealed people for sustainable consumption for a better future.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan calls for reaffirming Mahatma’s ideals which have traditionally influenced the Indian way of life which is based on responsible and sustainable consumption. Delivering the closing remarks at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Minister Pradhan said the Indian society has, since times immemorial, been following sustainable energy practices with lesser emissions. Much before the buzz words like recycle, reduce or reuse, it was Mahatma Gandhi who had appealed for responsible and sustainable consumption so that there is a better world for our future generations.

He quoted, Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s need but not every man’s greed. As we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, it is important to reaffirm these ideals.

Calling India, an epicenter for global energy growth and innovation in the energy sector, Minister Pradhan said, Every segment of the energy value chain in India will be action-packed. He also urged the investor friends to present here to take advantage of these enormous investment opportunities across the energy value chain in the Indian market that will be the epicentre for global energy growth and innovation.

Speaking about Government’s commitment to make India, a low carbon economy, Minister said, PM Narendra Modi government has been committed to make India a low carbon economy, through the per capita carbon emission is far less than the world averages, particularly the OECD countries. Special thrust is being given to promote a gas-based economy under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about energy access, he said, universal access to electricity, universal access to clean cooking fuel, cleaner transport solutions, etc. are driving the demand side action in India. India’s energy access programs since 2014 to reduce energy poverty is now seen as a template by many developing countries. India is pushing for Energy Justice on every global platform.

