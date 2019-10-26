India to spend $1.4 trillion in infrastructural development over 5 years: Addressing the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in Tokyo, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the G20 members have a collective responsibility to address concerns of the steel industry. Pradhan asserted that the member countries should take measures to avoid a repeat of 2015 like situation. He also said that the information-sharing has improved the ability to understand the problem of global steel excess capacity.

India to spend $1.4 trillion in infrastructural development over 5 years: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that India has witnessed a significant demand in the steel sector which is expected to rise in the upcoming years due to the economic and infrastructural development, reiterating that the country is committed to becoming a US $ 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024. Pradhan said that the country will spend around the US $ 1.4 trillion on its infrastructure in the upcoming years.

Pradhan, who is the Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, said that India is determined to increase the per capita consumption of steel from 72 Kg per capita to 160 Kg per capita by 2030. He stressed that the demand for steel shall always be the driver of its capacity expansion. He was addressing the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in Tokyo.

In the opening part of his address, the minister expressed his happiness in joining the deliberations of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity. He said that the steel excess capacity had a devastating effect on the industry globally during the 2015 crisis. Pradhan said that though the sector recovered briefly in 2016-2018, still the industry is going through a difficult phase.

India’s demand for steel shall be a driver of its capacity expansion. Our steel sector is deregulated and is driven by market forces. We do not contribute or suffer from excess capacity and are mindful and conscious of the problems, which originate from it. #GFSEC2019 pic.twitter.com/x0kjwxpFI3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 26, 2019

The Indian minister called on other countries to take suitable measures and avert the repeat of 2015 like situation. He also praised what he said as members’ willingness to share data on capacity and information on various direct and indirect support measures. He stated that information sharing has improved the ability to understand the problem of global steel excess capacity.

Addressed the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity at Tokyo. Shared my views on global cooperation in steel industry to improve our understanding of problems of global steel excess capacity. #GFSEC2019 pic.twitter.com/rHLlCwj1Jy — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 26, 2019

Expressing his happiness, Pradhan said that the Global Forum has been following the recommendations made at the Berlin and Paris Ministerial Declarations. He said that the members of the forum gathered in Tokyo to note the progress made since the establishment of the forum, created by the G20 leaders. The Global forum held its maiden summit in China’s Hangzhou city in 2016.

The minister said that the forum has seen greater transparency which is guiding its member countries. He emphasized that the strong database of steel capacity and the repository of information on several government policies and measures are a result of this transparency. Concluding his speech, Pradhan added that the members of the Global Forum have a collective responsibility to address the concerns of the steel industry.

