Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that the BJD has close ties with the Congress party raising questions of links between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Rahul Gandhi and Christian Michel who had lobbied for Rafale's competitor Eurofighter.

The people of Odisha are aware of how the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi have neglected Odisha, said Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi for commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government and the BJP. Rahul Gandhi hails from a family that ruled India for over four decades and has been power in Odisha for a long period of time. The people of Odisha already know how the Congress has neglected Odisha and are aware of the true character of the Congress party, said Dharmendra Pradhan during the launch of Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath at Bhubaneswar today.

Pradhan alleged that BJD has close ties with the Congress party raising questions of links between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Rahul Gandhi and Christian Michel who had lobbied for Rafale’s competitor Eurofighter. BJD’s MP Kalikesh Singhdeo’s support for Eurofighter along with Rahul Gandhi exposes the links between the two parties. Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik stand in the same position over chitfund scam.

Tamil mining mafia controls both the Congress leadership in Odisha as well as Naveen Patnaik. Rahul Gandhi and Naveen Patnaik should clarify to the people of Odisha, the links between Odisha Pradesh Congress Chief Niranjan Patnaik, a Tamil officer in the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office and the Tamil mining mafia.

