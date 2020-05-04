Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today held a social media live conversation. He addressed concerns of people and answered questions that people sent through social media.

Union Minister said that the country is going through unprecedented times, honorable Prime Minister is leading the way our citizens and our country are dealing with this pandemic. Today the country is entering in the third phase of the lockdown. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said “Jaan hai to Jahaan hai” and followed it up with the mantra “Jaan bhi aur Jahaan bhi”. Everyone have to follow the lockdown while slowly resuming economic activities.

On a question on advice for future job aspirants post-lockdown, he said the world is changing. Take for example how banks have reached the doorsteps of people in villages. In an increasingly digital world, digital literacy will become more and more important. If technology will pervade our lives more, we will need people to run technology. The nature of job will change and newer jobs will be created.

To a question on role of Central and State Governments, he said that he is confident that with the way Central Govt under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and state Governments are working together as a team, country will be able to overcome this challenge.

In Odisha also, the Central and state Government is working in sync with each other to manage the situation. The control we have established over the spread of pandemic till now could not have been possible without the active participation of citizens.

On a question of PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, he said that it is ensuring food security and economic assistance to the most vulnerable in this challenging time. 3 free refills under PMUY is providing much needed relief. DBT and PDS network are being leveraged to provide help to the needy.

On a question on oil price and demand, he said world is seeing demand reduction due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. India has also seen almost 70% decline in oil and gas demand. Oil and gas sector is going through unprecedented challenges. Despite challenges, our refineries are operating, supply chain working. India has been able to fill its strategic reserves of petroleum products. Our oil companies have procured almost 7 MMT oil at low prices. Almost 20% of our demand has been stored. This has also led to reduced import bill which will help us free more resources for more public welfare measures.

On a question on PMUY, Shri Pradhan said, “In first month itself, almost 4cr 50 lakh PMUY beneficiaries have bene provided LPG cylinders. On a daily basis 50-60 lakh LPG cylinders are delivered across the country. Corona warriors of oil and gas sector are working hard to serve our public even in red zones at great personal risk.

On Odisha fighting this pandemic, he said. “People of Odisha have defeated many challenges in the past. This time will be no different. People of Odisha have immense strength and capability to defeat any challenge that comes their way. With a positive mindset we must fight this challenge and prepare ourselves for a changed world.” He also lauded NIT Rourkela students who prepared a technology platform for video conferencing.

