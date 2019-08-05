Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared an old photo of PM Narendra Modi hoisting flag at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir after abolishment of Article 370 and 35 A.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking bold decision to scrap Article 370 and 35 in Jammu and Kashmir. Lauding PM Modi, Pradhan shared a throwback picture of Prime Minister hoisting flag hoisting at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

As per reports, the picture was from 1992 Ekta Yatra organized by BJP from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

Connecting both the historic days, Pradhan in his tweet said, the dream which started from Lal Chowk in led to an incredible journey of a leader who made history today by taking this step to fulfil aspirations of people in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Tough resolve, patience, courage and relentless pursuit of larger goals make a leader. Some people are made of nerves of steel and PM Narendra Modi truly personifies that,” said union minister.

He added that today’s historic day marks true unification of India which has been made possible by strong political will of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah, in Rajya Sabha, after the approval of the house and President announced abolishment of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two union territories – a Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

After the announcement, celebration begin at various parts of the country including J&K.

Later the day, former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, president of Peoples Democratic Party, and Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader, were arrested in view to ensure peace and law and order in the Valley.

