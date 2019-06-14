Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met with Odisha CM Navin Patnaik and handed over a cheque of Rs 3 crore for the Fani restoration. Both the leaders discussed the roadmap for Odisha in the steel sector and how they can provide employment to the youth.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday met with the Union Minister of Petroleum Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi. Both the leaders from Odisha discussed the roadmap for the fast-growing state in the steel sector and how employment can be generated for youths of Odisha.

After the meeting, Odisha CM told the media that he had a cordial meeting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed the further plans for employment and development and welfare of the mutual programs of both Centre and state to benefit the people of Odisha.

Mr. Pradhan also presented a cheque of Rs 3 crore to Odisha CM’s Relief Fund for Fani Restoration, contributed by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was also present during the high-level meeting.

After presenting the cheque, Minister Pradhan said that Narendra Modi government is committed to help and develop Odisha as a global hub of ancillary industry in the steel sector. Honorable Minister told the media that Odisha CM has assured all co-operation in this regard and he is sure the State Govt. will support Prime Minister’s initiatives and efforts.

A few days ago, the Odisha Government had released a sum of Rs 123.90 crore to the officials of Puri, Khordha and Cuttack districts, which were severely affected by cyclone Fani, to restore the houses, provide clothes and utensils to the needy people. Naveen Patnaik government has also ordered to provide assistance to the fishermen for replacement/repair of damaged nets and boats, fish ponds.

