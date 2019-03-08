The 7th crore connection under PM Ujjawala Yojana has been released within just 34 months of its launch, which is a spectacular achievement for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas-led by Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday handed over an LPG connection to the 7th beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) at an event in New Delhi. The scheme, under which the government aims to provide clean cooking fuel to every household who can’t afford it, has been a success ever since its launch in 2016. It was launched in the month of May by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial target with an initial target of five crores, which was later revised upward to eight crores connections.

The 7th crore connection under PM Ujjwala Yojana has been released within just 34 months of its launch, which is a spectacular achievement for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas-led by Dharmendra Pradhan.

As per a report, nearly 69,000 connections are being released per day. There has been a tremendous surge in the LPG coverage in the country, having gone up from 55% in 2014 to 93%. It has also been significant in the upliftment of the backward community as 42% of the total beneficiaries belong to SC/ST community.

As per the recent data, 82% of PMUY beneficiaries are going for refilling their cylinder and average refilling is about 6.5 cylinders per beneficiary.

The various milestones in the journey to 7 crore connection are as follows:

Milestone Date

Launch of PMUY May 1, 2016

1 crore connections November 8, 16

2 Crore connections March 31, 17

3 Crore connections October 12, 17

4 Crore connections May 25, 18

5 Crore connections August 3, 18

6 Crore connections January 2, 19

7 Crore connections March 8, 19

