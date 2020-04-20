Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting of National Biofuel Coordination Committee, keeping the social distancing in mind, and churn on measures that may power India in fight against COVID-19.

The National Policy on Biofuels, 2018 under Para 5.3 inter-alia envisages that during an agriculture crop year when there is projected over supply of food grains as anticipated by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the policy will allow conversion of these surplus quantities of food grains to ethanol, based on the approval of National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC).

A meeting of NBCC was held on 20.04.2020 under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister, Petroleum & Natural Gas, wherein it was approved that the surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India (FCI) may be converted to ethanol for utilization in making alcohol-based hand-sanitizers and in blending for Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

