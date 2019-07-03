Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds telephonic discussion with Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak: Both the ministers deliberated upon the way ahead to further strengthen India-Russia energy co-operation and in making hydrocarbon sector an important pillar of India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds telephonic discussion with Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. Both the ministers deliberated upon the way ahead to further strengthen India-Russia energy co-operation and in making hydrocarbon sector an important pillar of India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

During the telecall, Pradhan conveyed his concern on the growing crude oil price volatility during the last few weeks and also urged Russia to continue to play a balancing role in its engagement with OPEC countries by taking into account the interests of consuming countries.

The ministers reviewed the investments in hydrocarbon sector recognizing that India and Russia are one of the largest investors in each others’ hydrocarbon sector. The Rajya Sabha member also conveyed the country’s interest to further enhance footprints in the Russian E&P sector. He invited Russian oil and gas companies to invest in building gas infrastructure in India and in the expansion of city gas distribution networks.

Both the Ministers agreed to work closely in the coming months to develop a more comprehensive hydrocarbon engagement keeping in view a long-term perspective.

