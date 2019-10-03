"Prime Minister in his address in New York at the UN Climate Action Summit underlined India’s thrust on going big on renewables. India will increase the share of non-fossil fuels, by increasing renewable energy capacity to 450 GW, much beyond the initial target of 175 GW by 2022, on which we are progressing fast," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan while participating in the India Economic Summit, organized by World Economic Forum in New Delhi, said that India is a bright spot in the global economic landscape and it is poised to become a $5 trillion economy under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a session on “Re-Energizing India”, Pradhan said, “Our approach to re-energize India is guided by the Energy Vision as enunciated by Prime Minister Modi, envisaging four pillars of energy access, energy efficiency, energy sustainability, and energy security. Providing energy justice to all is a key area of our energy planning. As India seeks to transform into a $5 trillion economy, it is imperative to ensure energy availability in an affordable manner for our 1.3 billion people.

“India has emerged as the third-largest energy consumer of the world and will play a key role in shaping the global energy dynamics and energy transition. India is making significant strides towards a low carbon economy by significantly increasing the renewable energy capacity, giving thrust to biofuels, promoting a gas-based economy and making the transportation sector green through e-mobility.

Speaking about the transformational impact of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan said, “The Blue Flame Revolution has changed the energy landscape of India and has attracted enormous global interest, including that of many developing countries keen to emulate this model of providing clean cooking fuel.”

Pradhan also participated in a discussion on “India’s Energy Transition”. He elucidated five dimensions which are crucial to India’s energy transition: Secure, Efficient, Affordable and Sustainable Energy to fuel $5 Trillion Economy, playing a significant global role in the energy market, transition in mobility, prepare businesses for disruption, future of work and the need to prepare an agile workforce.

The minister also attended the session on “Accelerating the Skills Agenda”. Taking part in the discussions, he said, “India is a bright spot in the global growth story. Skilling and re-skilling are going to be important drivers for India becoming $5 trillion economy. We must make our workforce ready for the future of jobs. In a changing world driven by technology and innovation, lifelong skilling is imperative. We must have a roadmap with practical deliverables.”

India is one of the first countries to establish the Closing the Skills Gap Accelerator in partnership with the World Economic Forum. It is a national public-private collaboration platform to address skills gaps and reshape education for the future of work. The accelerator brings together business, government, civil society, academia, and the education and training sectors to collectively drive systems to change.

