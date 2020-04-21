Minister Pradhan praised LPG distributors for taking all necessary precautions, including sanitisation of LPG cylinders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensuring safety of the delivery boys and their consumers.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today interacted with over 1000 LPG distributors from across the country through video conferencing.

While lauding their good work in ensuring doorstep delivery of LPG cylinders during the lockdown, he appealed to them to proactively reach out and maximise the delivery of three free LPG cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced for the poor to help them fight the battle against the Covid19 pandemic.

Minister Pradhan also complimented them for taking all necessary precautions, including sanitisation of LPG cylinders to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensuring safety of the delivery boys and their consumers.

He asked the distributors to continue making the delivery boys and in turn consumers aware about the importance of using face masks, Aarogya Setu app, cleaning hands and social distancing in defeating the pandemic. He further said that the frontline warriors, i.e the delivery boys have proved effective in dissemination of these useful information among the consumers.

He urged the distributors to continue with the good work in following the SOPs of Social Distancing, sanitisation and hygiene at the workplace to minimise the risk of infection. Also, he urged them to be empathetic towards front line LPG warriors and take all possible care of them.

