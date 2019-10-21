Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the 2nd Annual India Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum said that a target of 450 GW of renewable energy production has been set and his department would put its best efforts to achieve it following PM Modi's roadmap.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday participated in the 2nd Annual India Leadership Summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. He was joined by Former Ambassador of US to India Tim Roemer at the event, where Minister Pradhan said that US businesses can partner with India by deploying technology, capital and new business models in India’s Bio-Fuel revolution.

Speaking about India’s development trajectory, Minister Pradhan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the model to balance aspirations, development and environmental management in a very sensitive way. Under PM Modi’s leadership, his departments laid down a roadmap for decarbonization of the economy and developing a gas-based economy. An ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy production has been set, said Pradhan.

Talking about India-US partnership, Minister Pradhan said, energy is increasingly an important component of our bilateral trade. Our crude oil import from the USA was almost nil in 2014. Now, the total import of petroleum products from the USA including LNG in 2018-19 stood at over 7 billion dollars.

Talking about India’s role in the global energy landscape, he added, Growth in global energy consumption will be driven by India. India’s vibrant market presents an immense opportunity.

The world is moving towards a new energy model and his ministry is committed to implement PM Modi’s vision which will ensure that India leads the global energy transition.

