Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched Atal Community Innovation Centre in New Delhi. The initiative aims to support community-driven innovation in the country through solution-driven design thinking. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that India is expected to become the number one energy consumer in the next 20 years. He said AIM has already selected over 8800 schools for its Atal Tinkering Lab schemes and more than 100 higher education institutions have been selected for Atal Incubators program which has become the flagbearers for the pursuit of building an innovation ecosystem in our country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said Ministry of Steel has set up four centers of excellence at IITs at Mumbai, Chennai, Kharagpur and BHU Varanasi at the expenditure of more than Rs. 150 Crores. This has helped in attracting talent for research leading to M. Tech. and Ph.D. as well as addressing some of the critical issues industry is facing.

He also said ACIC will promote the culture of innovating for industry challenges specially for MSMEs and encourage the participation of their R&D in the innovation journey. He asserted that the collaborations between ACIC, Ministry of P&NG and Ministry of Steel for creating innovative solutions will benefit the most underserved and unserved people of India. He said steel research & technology mission of India (SRTMI), an autonomous body under Ministry of Steel, has recently developed a proposal in collaboration with Indian Agriculture Research Institute for R&D on converting steel slag into cost-effective fertilizers which will contribute to Hon’ble PM’s vision of doubling

farmers’ income.

He, however, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and paid rich tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee which remains a guiding light for the government. He wished ACIC in their endeavor and urged all stakeholder to remember this mantra spelled out by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

