To co-ordinate and talk on the worldwide developments related to the petroleum, natural gas and oil sectors, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, under the Narendra Modi government 2.0, Dharmendra Pradhan met with Opec secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo and ministers from UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The array of meetings was held on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). After the meetings, Minister Pradhan tweeted that he had discussions on the latest developments related to the global oil and gas markets, especially oil price volatilities and crude supplies.

At the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said Indian government is eying to invest $100 billion to develop the energy infrastructure. The plans include affordable technology, manpower and new ideas to get it done. He added that conference like the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference are the right places to get the required things. India is one to the beneficiaries due to its geographical location.

In his second tweet, Minister Pradhan said during the discussions the ways to strengthen the India-OPEC partnership were explored. By working together issues of energy poverty and energy security can be addressed. Secretary-General Barkindo reaffirmed India as an important partner for OPEC.

At the event, Minister Pradhan said India is the 3rd largest consumer in the world and energy sector’s growth is vast in India. Citing reports, he said by the next 10 years India will become the number 1 energy consumer in the world. India’s per capita energy consumption is one-third to the world’s average, which is very low. The numbers are gradually increasing, said Minister Pradhan.

