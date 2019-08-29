Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on his 2- day Russia visit, met with the Russian Deputy PM Yuri Trutnev to discuss the ways to enhance cooperation in energy and metals sectors.

Union Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev. In the bilateral meeting, both the dignatories discussed the ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and metals sectors.

A delegation of oil and gas, and steel sector officials accompanied him in Moscow, reports said. Pradhan is on a 2-day maiden foreign visit since his assumption of office for the second term.

Reports say the delegates talked on strengthening bilateral energy cooperation in energy sectors. Pradhan and Russian deputy PM discussed the follow-up on the collaborative activities identified by Indian companies during their visit to Far East Russia earlier this month.

Currently, the India is trying to find ways to boost oil, coal and steel sectors.

Pradhan and Novak reviewed cooperation in the energy sector ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vladivostok. PM Modi is expected to be the chief guest at the 5th Annual Eastern Economic Forum and the 20th Annual Bilateral Summit which I scheduled to be held in September.

