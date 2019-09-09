Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Jeddah. Both the ministers talked over the strengthening of bilateral. Saudi Arabia reiterated its commitment to be a reliable and sustainable partner in hydrocarbon supplies to India.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with the newly appointed Saudi Minister of Energy HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in Jeddah on Monday. Both leaders talked about new ways to boost the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to remain a reliable and sustainable partner in hydrocarbon supplies to India. also on Saudi investments in India.

After the meeting, Pradhan tweeted that he met with newly appointed Saudi Minister in Jeddah and renewed acquaintance about previous assignments with the Saudi Ministry of Energy.

Saudi Minister reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to remain a reliable and sustainable partner in hydrocarbon supplies and also on Saudi investments in India. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 8, 2019

Dharmendra Pradhan is currently on a 3-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar to strengthen India’s relations with other countries in the oil, gas and steel sectors. His visit will conclude on September 12.

As per the schedule, Union Minister Pradhan will meet UAE Minister of Energy HE Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei to discuss India-UAE strategic partnership. He will also participate in the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER), which India is co-hosting along with UAE.

Minister Pradhan will also meet his counterparts from the Asian region during the event. While in Qatar, he will meet Interior Minister HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and Minister of State of Energy Affairs of Qatar HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi. Qatar is India’s largest LNG and LPG supplier.

