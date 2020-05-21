Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pitches for making Atmanirbhar Bharat a cornerstone in pipeline projects, reviews projects worth Rs 8000 crore

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed pipeline projects worth approx. Rs. 8000 Cr under various stages of implementation by oil and gas companies. Pitching for Atmanirbhar Bharat in pipeline projects, Minister Pradhan called for complete indigenisation in these projects

Through a series of tweets, he provided details of these projects under implementation. He said, “GAIL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹1000 crore for around 1 Lakh MT steel procurement by September 2020 for progressive supply of 800 Km line pipe from domestic bidders.This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of current financial year to boost Make in India initiatives and further the goal of a self-reliant India.

He also informed that project work along the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga, JHBDPL pipeline, has resumed in full swing post lockdown and is gearing up to connect Eastern India with the West to Central natural gas pipeline corridor for boosting gas-based economy in the country.

He also said, “Indian Oil is implementing 1450 km long natural gas pipeline project in southern India with a project cost of ₹6025 crore. It has an approximate 1.65 Lakh MT steel pipes manufacturing potential in India at a cost of ₹2060 crore, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.”

Speaking about Indradhanush Gas Grid, he said, “ Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, lGGL is processing line pipe tenders of more than ₹950 cr for around 73000 MT steel procurement by July, 2020 for progressive supply of 550 Km line pipe from domestic bidders.This quantity is expected to be doubled by the end of current FY.The Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd., natural gas pipeline grid being developed in the north-east will ensure uninterrupted supply of natural gas to all the 8 north-eastern states, accelerate their economic growth and help usher a gas-based economy in India.”

