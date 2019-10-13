Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with CMDs and CEOs of oil & gas companies at the Third International Think Tank Meeting (ITT) in New Delhi on Sunday. In the meeting, he said consumption in natural gas witnessing 6% growth in the last 2 years.

At the Third International Think Tank (ITT) meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan meet with CMDs and CEOs of oil & Gas companies. Minister welcomed all dignitaries to the 3rd International Think Tank meet and first in his second tenure. Pradhan said the ITT has now become an annual feature, and also held in conjunction with the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek. It is gradually taking roots with active participation from key stakeholders in the Oil & Gas Sector.

He said the presence of all members shows their commitment to the Indian oil and gas sector. Minister said that together they have traveled some distance since October 2017’s first meeting. During the last two annual meetings, the Forum did brainstorm on the prevailing dynamics in the global oil and gas sector, and its relevance to the Indian hydrocarbon sector.

Minister Pradhan said the open and frank exchange of views has served the nation well and helped in enriching and understanding the issues or problems related to Oil & Gas Sector. He added that better communication has also helped in identifying necessary changes for the policy framework as well as its operational aspects.

He has learned that CEOs from Indian oil & gas PSUs presented earlier in the day about the developments in the upstream, midstream and sectors. As everyone would have noticed, vibrancy, whether in terms of government initiatives or initiatives by companies, is visible across the sector. He said that he understands that there is, however, a lot more that needs to be done.

Talking about key observations from last year discussions, Minister Pradhan raised 3 issues:

(i) India will continue to increase the consumption of fossil fuels in its energy mix.

(ii) India has huge potential to capitalize on energy transformation and improving technology is key to achieving this energy transformation.

(iii) Urgent need for an integrated energy policy cutting across all forms of energy.

Union Minister further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to transform India into a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024 from a current value of about 2.8 trillion dollars. Energy is integral to realize this vision.

He would like to highlight a distinct policy imperative pursued by the Government, which is rooted in the strong desire to deliver energy justice to the poorest of the poor. He added that he would like to request everybody to focus on this aspect and give the government concrete recommendations.

Social schemes such as UJJWALA, DBTL, Saubhagya, and UJALA have transformed lives positively for the majority of the population in the county. Since its launch in May 2016, the UJJWALA scheme has increased the LPG penetration from 55% to 96% with the 80th million LPG connection handed over by PM Modi in September this year. The government is proud of achieving a Blue Flame revolution in the country.

Under the Modi government, the department has initiated a number of reforms in the E&P, midstream as well as downstream sectors. Be it NDR, HELP, OALP rounds, Discovered Small Fields (DSF) rounds, incentives for Enhanced Oil Recovery, CGD networks, new Bio-Fuel Policy, and everyone is familiar with these initiatives.

In February, reforms in Exploration and Licensing Policy for enhancing domestic exploration and production of oil and gas were announced. Now the focus has shifted from revenue to production maximization, Minister said.

Minister Pradhan also placed some challenges for oil & gas sector officials. He said firstly, the foremost challenge is the Energy Trilemma. It is about providing– sustainably, securely, and affordably–sufficient energy to the fast-growing population.

The hydrocarbon sector is under enormous scrutiny under ‘sustainable’ aspects. The associated challenges of COP 21 commitments, improving air quality, are to be borne in mind.

Secondly, in recent times, people have been facing significant uncertainty and challenge in the global energy markets. Since the last meeting, disruptive developments have taken place. US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, attacks on Saudi oil processing units, volatile conditions in Strait of Hormuz, unrest in the Middle-East, and US-China trade war, to name a few.

These developments have an enormous impact on India’s energy security and also on the economic, budgetary and investment dimensions.

Thirdly, India’s import dependency on crude oil and LNG continues to rise unabated. It is now over 84% for crude and 45% for natural gas. Going forward, it is expected to increase further. Such excessive import dependency does make us vulnerable to external developments more than ever before.

Fourthly, we are in a period of the significant energy transition. The emerging era is going to be complex as each country will search for an optimal energy mix, without causing serious disruptions to their overall economic growth.

The subject for debate is how to make it more sustainable. Therefore, the decisions and actions- in response to the changing scenario – must be less ‘reactive’ and more ‘transformative’.

Our companies have to develop a more strategic mindset by deploying the latest technologies encompassed under the Industrial Revolution 4.0. Therefore, the most critical challenge would be the preparedness of our oil & gas industry in the country.

An underpinning for developing transformative changes would be the ability of our companies to adapt to these changes and to advance them to new heights. Unlike the earlier Industrial revolutions, India cannot afford to miss this one and aspire to lead in certain areas.

He further added that he would like to highlight one transformative change that the Modi government has initiated on developing a gas-based economy. A lot of pressure has been given to develop gas exploration, import and distribution infrastructure in the country.

Natural gas, gradually but surely, becoming a bridging fuel for low carbon economy in India. The government of India is giving special impetus to develop gas infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country connecting north to south and east to west parts of India.

He said he is happy to inform everyone that as this meeting happened, an estimated investment of 60 billion US dollars has been done in building the gas pipeline and terminal infrastructure that are nearing or in advanced stages of completion.

The nation would like to appreciate the City Gas Distribution network development in India is going to cover half of India’s geography and would serve 70% of India’s population through the availability of low carbon and cheap natural gas. He added that he would like to request everyone to reflect on this aspect as well.

The government is exploring strategic partnerships for the overall development of the oil & gas sector. The role of the private sector -both domestic and from abroad, for bringing in investments with necessary innovations for future energy landscape in the country, will remain crucial.

India will continue to depend on hydrocarbon and rely on clean and more efficient technologies, alongside robust producer-consumer relations as trade volumes grow.

No single form of energy can meet the growing energy demand in India given India’s development imperative that aims to ensure energy justice to all, Union Minister said. Mixing all exploitable energy sources is the only feasible way forward in their context.

Sharing glimpse of India’s path of the energy transition, Minister Pradhan said.

First, the share of renewable in the electricity mix has gone up from around 5% in 2014-15 to 22% in 2019. Second, the ethanol blending percentage has risen from 0.67% in 2012-13 to now close to 6%. Thirdly, Natural Gas consumption is witnessing a robust 6% growth since the last couple of years. India will chart its own course of the energy transition in a responsible manner.

Concluding his speech, Minister Pradhan said today there is a need to balance things and a realistic approach to develop a sustainable energy future, one that takes into account the broad diversity of social, economic and environmental needs.

He said he is fully convinced that the Indian oil and gas sector can function optimally only if it is in sync with the rest of the global developments. There is a need to strengthen the linkages in technologies, markets, and business models and also capitalize on the shift of the center of gravity in the oil and gas sector from producing to consuming nations.

Everyone’s contributions will be valuable to efforts in achieving the energy vision of the Government.

