Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Howdy Modi event is the arrival of new India. Minister Pradhan lauded PM Narendra Modi's efforts and Odisha's performance at the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, while commenting on the Howdy Modi event at Houston said that “When PM Shri Narendra Modi speaks, the world listens! The rousing reception, thunderous applause and President of the United States’ words of appreciation, all indicate India’s growing stature at the world stage under the leadership of PM Modi”. Calling it the arrival of New India, he further added “Truly, New India is here. An India which knows to assert itself, which takes care of the welfare of its more than 130 crore citizens and which knows how to deal with its detractors.”

Minister Pradhan highlighted the touch of Odisha in the event held in Houston, USA. Odisha born Chef Kiran Verma of a famous Indian restaurant ‘Kiran’s’ in Houston has revealed her specially crafted NaMo Thaali on this occasion. Commenting on the same, Pradhan said, “Even the culinary arts have not been left untouched with PM Modi’s fandom. A popular Houston Indian restaurant Kiran’s run by Odisha born Chef Kiran Verma dedicates a special Namo Thali to be served to PM Narendra Modi.”

The event also witnessed cultural performances which included Odissi dance. Pradhan, while calling Odissi a mystical manifestation of the metaphysical elements of nature, said that he is proud to watch the vibrant display of Odisha’s rich culture and heritage to welcome Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi at the Howdy Modi event in Houston.

Dharmendra Pradhan also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Houston on the success of Ujjwala Yojana.

