Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the India Ministerial Dialogue of Energy Forum said the country will lead the global energy transition. He added that the energy sector will the center stage to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to make India a 5 trillion economy.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Coal and Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and Minister of State (I/c) of Power and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship RK Singh on Monday participated in the Ministerial Dialogue at India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

Minister Pradhan, during his opening remarks, said the Energy will be at the center stage to support India’s journey towards a 5 trillion economy envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Giving its huge energy appetite and growth potential, India will be the key driver of global energy demand in the coming decades. To meet this huge demand, India would need a healthy mix of all commercially viable energy sources. India will chart its own course of the energy transition in a responsible manner and would greatly influence global energy transition.

Speaking about renewable energy, he said, we are preparing for a lower-carbon energy future underpinned by our Government’s aim to set up 500GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

He further added the presence of my colleagues, in charge of different verticals of energy ranging from coal and power to renewable and energy trade together here is a testimony to the high importance that our Government attaches to India’s energy sector in fast-changing global Energy scenario.

Participating in a panel discussion, Minister Goyal said, Prime Minister Modi has shown the world, the path to climate justice and a sustainable future. The energy sector is at the cusp of a revolution in the country. Modern technologies, efficiency in production are transforming the landscape. Minister Pradhan has been on the right track in taking forward India on the path to becoming a gas-based economy.

Speaking about the electrification of Railways, he added Railways has seen large scale transformation in electrification. Indian Railways is on the path to become 100% electric by 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Joshi said while my mandate is to ensure the availability of coal, we are equally sensitive about environmental issues. Our per capita consumption of coal is about 1/10th of that of the United States. With the help of technologies, we are going to use coal in a much cleaner way. We are going big on the reclamation of mining areas and afforestation. Energy affordability is key to improving energy access.

Minister Singh, while participating in the discussion, said, “India is an attractive destination for global investors. The power sector has seen a tremendous change in the last five years. We have traveled from being a power deficit nation to a power surplus nation. We have made a quantum leap in our renewable energy capacity. We are one of the fastest-growing producers and consumers of renewable energy. We have laid down stringent emission standards for our power plants. In the last five years, we have carried out an unparalleled and fastest and largest increase in access to energy the world has witnessed.

Speaking about investment potential India holds, he said If you are in energy, you must be in India.

