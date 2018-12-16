A day ahead of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Gujarat’s industrial town of Surat, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Chief Minister to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, to benefit the youth of Odisha living outside the state.

Dharmendra Pradhan questioning the intention and timing of making such a visit now said that Naveen Patnaik has done "scant little for non-resident Odias in the last 19 years of his government being in power. He did not spare time to visit Surat during these years. Shri Patnaik should try to understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat Model in his visit."

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s letter to two Union Ministers, Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, and the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ahead of his Surat visit amply reflects that he has no concern for Odias living outside the state — he has never met communities living in New Delhi, Chennai or other parts of the country either. It is shedding crocodile tears for people ahead of elections.”

“If Chief Minister is so concerned for Odias in Surat, I request him to take a policy decision to implement Ayushman Bharat for the larger interest of the people before leaving for Surat,” Pradhan said.

Around 12 lakh people from Chief Minister’s home district Ganjam are earning their livelihood in Surat. If the scheme is implemented, Odias working in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore will benefit immensely from the central scheme.

Dharmendra Pradhan: By not implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he (Naveen Patnaik) is keeping Odiya people & non-resident Odiyas deprived of medical services. If CM has some sentiments for the Odia people, I request him to forget his pride, & implement Ayushman Bharat in Odisha pic.twitter.com/WBLxJwh5mN — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

“People of Odisha are known for their hard work and play a crucial role in the economic development of the states they are living in. They are now questioning their 19-year-old government for its failure in generating employment opportunities for the youth in Odisha. I ask this question: Why is the Chief Minister not cooperating in making Odisha a hub of petro-chemical hub if he is, indeed, serious about the development of the State,” the Union Minister said.

“Odisha youths are migrating after failing to get gainful employment in Odisha. I urge the Chief Minister to adopt the Gujarat Model of development adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his CM stint. Chief Minister Patnaik has not done anything for the employment of youth in his home district of Ganjam. I request him to understand the sentiments of people who are moving to neighbouring states in distress for the lack of work,” he added.

