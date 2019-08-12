Union Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan visited Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand on Monday. He tried to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Mission Purvodaya by underlining the importance of the eastern region of the country in driving national growth.

During his visit Minister visited the Bokaro Steel Plant of SAIL. During plant visit, Minister witnessed and took a keen interest in the production process. He interacted with the workmen and while lauding them for their contribution, exhorted them to continue the good work. He stressed on the importance of teamwork and appealed to them to give the highest priority to safety.

Later in the afternoon, he held a meeting with senior officials of SAIL in which he reviewed the production performance, projects and CSR activities of the plant. During a separate interaction with media, Minister underlined the expansion plans in the steel industry to take its production capacity to a level of 300 MT by 2030-31 in line with the National Steel Policy-2017.

He further said the eastern region of the country holds immense potential and a large part of steel production target as envisioned in National Steel Policy will come from states like Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal.

He also discussed the plans for the creation and development of Steel Clusters in the region as one of his priority areas. Hon. Minister further visited different mines of Raw Materials Division (RMD) of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Pradhan went to the SAIL’s Gua Ore Mines, Kiriburu Iron Ore Mines, Mehgahatuburu Iron Ore Mines, and Bolani Ores Mines. While visiting the mines Minister took a keen interest in understanding mines operation and management.

He also visited various CSR projects of SAIL around the mines area which included Eklavya Archery Academy, Suwan Chhatravaas and Kiran women empowerment centre. He interacted with the students and motivated them to excel in life.

Union Minister gave directions to officials for further development of the mines to ensure iron ore supply security for SAIL steel plants.

