After intervention by Union Minister of Steel & Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, the mining activities at BISRA Stone Lime Company Ltd (BSLC), a limestone mining company, are set to resume soon. This will ensure workers and vendors are not affected whilst proposing relevant measures for ensuring ceaseless operations in the future.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Minister today evening at Ministry of Steel. Minister of State, Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Jual Oram, former Union Cabinet Minister, and MP, Sundergarh, Shankar Oram, MLA, Biramitrapur, senior officials of Ministry and Steel PSUs were present in this meeting organised to facilitate the resumption of operations at BSLC.

BSLC, a subsidiary of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., has been mining and marketing limestone and dolomite in Sundargarh district of Odisha since 1910. BSLC had to cease operations since the last few days due to a cash crunch. The matter was brought to the notice of Member of Parliament and former Union Cabinet Minister Jual Oram and MLA, Biramitrapur Shankar Oram by the affected workers at BSLC. Thereafter the issue was expeditiously taken up at the apex level by Hon. Minister.

In today’s meeting, it has been agreed that the operational issues shall be sorted out. SAIL and RINL have agreed to provide trade advance and assured purchase of dolomite from BSLC. A long term strategy shall soon be worked out. Operations shall resume this week itself.

