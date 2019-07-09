Launching an attack at the veteran Bollywood actress, the Union minister in a tweet launched an attack over her statements at an event in Indore. The actress is known for freely expressing her opinion on national and social issues.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh termed actor Shabana Azmi the new leader of award-wapsi and tukde-tukde gang. The statement by the Union minister has come after the actor’s remarks that it is imperative to point out the shortcomings of one’s own country to help in bringing out reforms and improvement in the system. She said that the atmosphere today is such that if you criticise the government, you are branded as anti-national. Aazmi was speaking while addressing a gathering at an event in Indore on July 6.

Immediately after her speech, she was at the receiving end with the Union minister openly taking her on Twitter. The minister posted the video of the event on Twitter where the actor was speaking.

शबाना आजमी टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग और अवार्ड वापसी गैंग की नई नेता है। pic.twitter.com/reCXGRSZgc — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 7, 2019

On Monday, the national award winning actor took to Twitter and tweeted a couplet of the famous poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, highlighting the value of free speech and expression.

Bol ke lab Aazaad hain tere Bol zabaan ab tak teri hai… Bol ke sach zinda hai ab tak Bol jo kuch kehna hai keh ley — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 8, 2019

Azmi, who has often been under fire from social media trolls for speaking on controversial issues, said she has grown up in Ganga-Jamuni culture and she would like to address and fight the situation. Earlier, the actor had mentioned on Twitter that his father Kaifi Azmi had returned his Padmashri when Congress was at the Centre as a mark of protest against a UP minister who had said that those asking for Urdu to get second language status should be paraded on a donkey with their faces blackened.

