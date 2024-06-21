Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Applauds PM Modi For Promoting Yoga Globally

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “showcasing India to the world through yoga” as the nation marks the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy performs yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/vQKo0SC1DH — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Kumaraswamy, alongside Minister of State Bhupati Raju Srinivas Verma, participated in a yoga session at an event in BHEL township, Noida. Extending his wishes to fellow Indians on International Day of Yoga, Kumaraswamy posted on X, “Yoga is a precious art of living that has flourished in this holy land as a legacy. Combining health and spirituality, yoga has become a global life-enhancer.”

Highlighting yoga’s international recognition, Kumaraswamy noted, “In 2014, yoga gained top recognition at the United Nations, thanks to the efforts of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Avaru. Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. I heartily congratulate Mr. Modi for showcasing India to the world through yoga.”

Encouraging everyone to incorporate yoga into their lives, he added, “Let’s make yoga a part of our daily lives for a healthy body, a healthy mind, and a strong country. #InternationalYogaDay #Yoga.”

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, BL Verma, Kiren Rijiju, and JP Nadda, among others, also performed yoga at various events in the national capital. Additionally, BSF officers and jawans participated in yoga sessions at the Last Post of the International Border in RS Pura Sector.

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This year’s event underscores yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies, aiming to unite thousands in the practice of yoga and promote health and wellness globally.

The theme for this year, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights yoga’s essential role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony. Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year’s celebrations will extend across the nation, featuring a notable event titled “Yoga for Space,” where all ISRO centers and units will participate in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Globally, Indian embassies and missions will join in, reflecting yoga’s widespread influence.

