Ananth Kumar dies at 59 due to cancer: Senior BJP stalwart and union minister Ananth Kumar, 59, passed away on early Monday morning, November 12, in Bengaluru. Media reports said he was going through a medical treatment for cancer at Shankara Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru. Kumar was diagnosed by cancer before Karnataka assembly state elections. He was in charge of two ministries in the Narendra Modi Cabinet-Chemicals and Fertilizers since 2014. He was an also a BJP MP from South Bengaluru constituency.

Following his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief through a slew of tweets, remembering “a remarkable leader” and extended condolences to his family and closed ones. Other senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and President of India Ram Nath Kovind, also expressed grief over Twitter on Kumar’s demise.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Absolutely shocked&pained by demise of very senior colleague&a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served nation in several capacities. His passion&devotion for welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family: Home Min Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/ZUp5othvGB — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018

Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 12, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of Union Minister&veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country&particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/GyOCHTmFms — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2018

Kumar’s wife, Tejaswini had claimed earlier this week that her husband was being provided with the best treatment for cancer in London and New York but he could not survive due to severe infection in his body. He has recently visited byRajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the hospital.

Born in 1959 in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader had completed his Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree from KS Arts College, Hubli. He later graduated from JSS Law College, Karnataka in law (L.L.B). Kumar is survived by his wife Tejaswini and his two daughters named Aishwarya and Vijeta.

