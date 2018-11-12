Ananth Kumar dies at 59 due to cancer: Senior BJP stalwart and union minister Ananth Kumar, 59, passed away on early Monday morning, November 12, in Bengaluru. Media reports said he was going through a medical treatment for cancer at Shankara Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru. Kumar was diagnosed by cancer before Karnataka assembly state elections. He was in charge of two ministries in the Narendra Modi Cabinet-Chemicals and Fertilizers since 2014. He was an also a BJP MP from South Bengaluru constituency.
Following his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief through a slew of tweets, remembering “a remarkable leader” and extended condolences to his family and closed ones. Other senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and President of India Ram Nath Kovind, also expressed grief over Twitter on Kumar’s demise.
Kumar’s wife, Tejaswini had claimed earlier this week that her husband was being provided with the best treatment for cancer in London and New York but he could not survive due to severe infection in his body. He has recently visited byRajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the hospital.
Born in 1959 in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader had completed his Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree from KS Arts College, Hubli. He later graduated from JSS Law College, Karnataka in law (L.L.B). Kumar is survived by his wife Tejaswini and his two daughters named Aishwarya and Vijeta.
Leave a Reply