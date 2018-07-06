Jayant Sinha, who is the representative of Hazaribagh district, was a vocal critic of the court proceedings in the Ramgarh lynching case and questioned how the entire case was investigated. Reportedly, after the sentencing of a total 11 men in the lynching case, Sinha demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

Jayant Sinha at his residence along with the convicts that were released from the jail

Union Minister Jayant Sinha caused a massive political storm on Thursday when he publicly celebrated the release of eight men from prison who were sentenced for lynching a cattle trader in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The senior BJP leader garlanded the convicts upon their release and later threw a party at his private residence. This has apparently not gone down well with the Opposition which has accused the BJP of promoting cow vigilantism and worsening communal tensions across the state and country.

The eight men were serving time in Jai Prakash Central Jail after a fast-track court had sentenced them to life imprisonment for lynching a cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari in broad daylight in Ramgarh area of Hazaribagh district.

Jayant Sinha, who is the representative of Hazaribagh district, was a vocal critic of the court proceedings in the Ramgarh lynching case and questioned how the entire case was investigated. Reportedly, after the sentencing of a total 11 men in the lynching case, Sinha demanded a CBI inquiry into it.

After his antics upon the eight men’s release, opposition leaders unleashed their fury on the BJP leader from Jharkhand.

While speaking to media on Friday, Jharkhand state Congress Chief Ajoy Kumar attacked BJP for encouraging communal tensions to hide the failures of Modi government. “Any kind of support to such elements is deplorable. This is the true color of BJP. They just want to win the election and for that, their leaders can cross any limit,” he said.

Ajoy Kumar further took to his Twitter handle and said, “Jayant Sinha suppose to be among most educated Minister in the PM Modi’s cabinet, openly supporting those who killed innocent people for no reason. Do they have no work to show except playing politics on dead bodies and dividing society?”

Post the garlanding of the convicts, no official statement has come from either BJP’s Jharkhand unit or Jayant Sinha.

