Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister Office, has put all speculations to rest about reducing upper age limit for civil service entrants. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said there is no move by the Narendra Modi government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil services examinations. His remark comes days after National Institution for Transforming India or NITI Aayog recommended that the upper age limit for civil services should be brought down to 27 years for the general category. In its report, Strategy for New India, the policy think tank of the government has emphasised major reforms in civil services recruitment.

NITI Aayog came into existence in January 2015, with the prime minister as its chairman. The report was released on December 19 at a press conference by the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, members Ramesh Chand and VK Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant were also present at the presser.

MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh to ANI: There is no move by Government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examinations. Reports and speculations should be put to rest. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/81ye4L6DUv — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2018

