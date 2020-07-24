People can fight the increasing COVID-19 outbreak by eating Bhabhiji Papad as it has all the ingredients that could help create antibodies, claimed Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, while promoting a brand of papad. He drew all-round criticism after this claim.

People can fight the increasing COVID-19 outbreak by eating Bhabhiji Papad as it has all the ingredients that could help create antibodies, claimed Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, while promoting a brand of papad on Friday. He drew all-round criticism after this claim.

He is the minister of state for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Meghwal, BJP MP from Bikaner, Rajasthan, is seen promoting a packet of Bhabhiji brand of poppadoms in the video. On social media, the launch video has gone viral that surfaced on Friday.

The marketing tactic wasn't in getting Arjun Ram Meghwal to promote Bhabhi ji papad. The purpose was to make him look like a fool so that the papad brand becomes a household name. And see how cleverly the brand name has been established in your senses. pic.twitter.com/pks5BfuqPf — Møhit (@incisivewriter) July 24, 2020

In the video clip, the minister can be heard saying that under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, a papad manufacturer has brought out a brand named Bhabhiji that helps in developing antibodies needed to fight Covid-19.

Meghwal said in the video that this papad will prove to be helpful in the fight against coronavirus. His best wishes to them and he hopes that they succeed. He congratulates this firm for coming up with this initiative under the Atmanirbhar India campaign.

It would seem rather ironic that Arjun Ram Meghwal waxed eloquent about a papad brand at a time when the government is asking citizens to ensure they do not fall for any misinformation.

His political rivals and public gave strong and bemused reactions after the minister put out hearsay information on social media.

India’s virus tally reached to 12,87,945 as the country saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 cases. The death toll mounted to 30,601.

