Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mahesh Sharma at a public rally made derogatory remarks against opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Taking a jibe at the opposition in Sikandrabad, near Bulandshahar on Saturday, Sharma said that nobody would pay attention if West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee danced or Karnataka CM Siddarmaih sang.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as Pappu, he said that Pappu wanted to be a Prime Minister and now his Pappi (referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) has also joined. But if people wish to be a real leader and rise above all , they should consider Narendra Modi as their ideal leader.

This is what the Union Minister said, “Union Min Mahesh Sharma in Sikandrabad- “Agar Mamata Banerjee yahan aa karke Kathak kare aur K’taka CM geet gaye toh kaun sun raha hai? Pappu kehta hai ki PM banunga,ab toh Pappu ki Pappi (Priyanka Gandhi)bhi aa gayi.Inse upar uth kar dekhna hai toh aaj humara sher Modi hai(16/3):

Mahesh Sharma ji Modi ki kha rahe ho bina kamal ke aao aur aisi bayanbaji karo total me 25 vote nhi milenge apko..Bhasha ki garima rakho! — चौकीदार Sbh🇮🇳 (@keepdoingood) March 18, 2019

Many have criticised the BJP minister for his disrespectful words. People have shown their anguish on Twitter especially the Pappu ki Pappi remark on Priyanka Gandhi hasn’t really gone well with people.

This is how they reacted:

महिलाओं का सम्मान करना कोई संघी गुंडो से सीखे — Lalit Kalra 🇮🇳 (@Lalitkalra_) March 18, 2019

Never forget, they all belong to the party of a guy who left his wife for his worldly desires. The language fits apt for his followers. Good work. 🙂 — Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) March 18, 2019

इनके भी नाम के आगे अवश्य 'चौकीदार' लिखा होगा — Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) March 18, 2019

Ab ek Neech ka mantri Neechta dikhakar hi vote maang sakta hai!!

Vikas to khud inka baap bhi nahi dikha sakta…#ModiWhereIsOurMoney — Divesh Singh (@YippeekiYay_DH) March 18, 2019

Mahesh Sharma ji Modi ki kha rahe ho bina kamal ke aao aur aisi bayanbaji karo total me 25 vote nhi milenge apko..Bhasha ki garima rakho! — चौकीदार Sbh🇮🇳 (@keepdoingood) March 18, 2019

