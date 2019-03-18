Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mahesh Sharma at a public rally made derogatory remarks against opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Taking a jibe at the opposition in Sikandrabad, near Bulandshahar on Saturday, Sharma said that nobody would pay attention if West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee danced or Karnataka CM Siddarmaih sang.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi as Pappu, he said that Pappu wanted to be a Prime Minister and now his Pappi (referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) has also joined. But if people wish to be a real leader and rise above all , they should consider Narendra Modi as their ideal leader.
This is what the Union Minister said, “Union Min Mahesh Sharma in Sikandrabad- “Agar Mamata Banerjee yahan aa karke Kathak kare aur K’taka CM geet gaye toh kaun sun raha hai? Pappu kehta hai ki PM banunga,ab toh Pappu ki Pappi (Priyanka Gandhi)bhi aa gayi.Inse upar uth kar dekhna hai toh aaj humara sher Modi hai(16/3):
Many have criticised the BJP minister for his disrespectful words. People have shown their anguish on Twitter especially the Pappu ki Pappi remark on Priyanka Gandhi hasn’t really gone well with people.
This is how they reacted:
Leave a Reply