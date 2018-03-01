Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said that a new legislation is on its way that will surely help us to tackle the issue of illegal brothels in a better way. Gandhi also termed the new bill as one of the best pieces of laws in the world of human trafficking. The new bill also helps the victim in repatriation, provides money relief, and in some cases immunity to the victims too.

To register the issue of illegal brothels running across India, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said that a new legislation is on its way that will surely help us to tackle the problem in a better way. The bill has cleared by the Union Cabinet and is termed as Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018. As per reports, the new bill will let the National Investigation Agency (NIA) act as the Anti-Trafficking Bureau. Pointing out some loopholes in the earlier law against human trafficking, the minister said that the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA), 1956, works against the sexual exploitation for commercial purposes but it does not have to do anything about the sex trade if taken up with free will.

Gandhi also termed the new bill as one of the best pieces of laws in the world of human trafficking. She further added that the law will help to tackle the problem of illegal brothels more efficiently by providing proper ammunition to the law enforcement agencies. The bill has its own features, besides, providing strict punishment to the one who is involved in the illegal trafficking it also encapsulates time bound in-camera trial. It also helps the victim in repatriation, provides money relief, and in some cases immunity to the victims too.

The bill also provides immediate rehabilitation to the victims. Earlier, the victims were helped after the case gets concluded and then the rehabilitation process would take place. But Maneka Gandhi has assured that this would not happen now. The bill will also provide the rescued ones with an option to either stay in protection homes or go to their native places.

