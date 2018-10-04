Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday met Lekhram Soerdjan, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries of the Republic of Suriname in Krishi Bhawan, in New Delhi and called for deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors for the benefit of the people of Suriname.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday met Lekhram Soerdjan, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries of the Republic of Suriname in Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi and called for deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors for the benefit of the people of Suriname. The Minister averred that the visit adds to the historical and cultural ties going back to 145 years and said relations between the two countries must be further enhanced through people to people and government to government contact.

He assured his counterpart from Suriname of full cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors and said that the work plan of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture for 2017-21 would facilitate training/study visit of the Indian scientists/scholars to Suriname to build capacity of the farmers/agricultural scientists in various areas relating to agriculture and allied sectors such as food processing, animal husbandry and fisheries under the purview of JWG.

On the request of the Ambassador of Suriname to further rice research in the country in collaboration with ICAR during his recent visit, the Minister directed ICAR to initiate talks with its counterpart in Suriname. He further said that India is ever ready to share its expertise and technological know-how through Line of Credit and as in the past, would like to work closely with Suriname for the benefit of the people of Suriname.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of the Government of Suriname for organising the celebration of 145th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname during May and June 2018 and preserving and propagating the Hindi language by the Hindustani community in the country. He also thanked the Government of the Republic of Suriname for sending a high-level delegation to participate in the International Solar Alliance Conference, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key highlights

Work Plan of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture for 2017-21 would facilitate in building capacity for the farmers & agricultural scientists in food processing, Animal Husbandry and fisheries.

• Directed ICAR to initiate talks with its counterpart in Suriname to further rice research there.

