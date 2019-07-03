Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to steel sector employees, highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ’s vision of making India a $ 5 trillion economy: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the steel industry is the backbone of the country's economy impacting almost every sector and is uniquely poised to influence the national growth in a distinctly positive way, adding that the domestic steel industry is on a solid trajectory.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to steel sector employees, highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ’s vision of making India a $ 5 trillion economy: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reached out to employees of the steel sector through a personal letter for the first time. He penned a personal letter to employees of PSUs/organizations of steel ministry and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ’s vision of making India a $ 5 trillion economy. He said that the steel sector and consequently every employee of the steel sector has to play a key role in achieving the feat.

Stressing on the importance of the steel industry in the economy, the Rajya Sabha member stated that the industry is the backbone of the economy impacting almost every sector and is uniquely poised to influence the national growth in a distinctly positive way, adding that the domestic steel industry is on a solid trajectory.

Senior BJP leader wrote that he is confident that the targets envisioned in the National Steel Policy 2017 will take Indian Steel Industry to newer pinnacles. Making a personal note, Pradhan said that he believes every person in the steel industry has made invaluable contribution to propel the country to become the second largest steel producer globally and every employee’s role will be vital to take Indian steel sector to newer heights, thus contributing directly to the Indian growth story.

Naming it Team Steel India, the former Lok Sabha member appealed to every employee to renew their determination and bring more shine and strength to the Indian steel industry and also asked for their ideas and suggestions. The BJP lawmaker said that his personal connection with the employee of the steel PSUs will definitely act as a morale booster and also sensitize employees about the importance of their work which will further motivate them.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App