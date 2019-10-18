Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday hit out at Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee saying Indians people have rejected his thinking. While congratulating Banerjee for winning the world's most prestigious award, Goyal said that people of the country were aware of his thinking that according to the mister is left-leaning.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal: Days after India-American economist Abhijit Banerjee made the country proud after winning the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday lashed out at the Nobel laureate saying Indians have rejected his ideology. Goyal though congratulated Banerjee for winning the world’s most prestigious award but said that people were aware of his thinking that according to the minister is left-leaning.

The Union minister said that Banerjee had praised Congress’ proposed NYAY scheme in its Lok Sabha elections 2019 manifesto but people rejected it. Goyal’s remarks came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the India origin economist. Banerjee had remarked that the Indian economy was doing very bad while holding a press conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Goyal made these remarks in Pune. He is in Maharashtra as part of BJP’s election campaigning. The state will go to polls on October 21 along with Haryana. Goyal also claimed that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will sweep the polls. Before Goyal, BJP parliamentarian Anantkumar Hegde had said that Banerjee was the man who recommended inflation and tax rates to be raised.

Earlier on Monday, October 14, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences named Banerjee and his wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer — as the winners of the Nobel Prize for Economics. Banerjee, originally from West Bengal, has become the sixth having Bengali links to claim the award. They were awarded winners of the prize for their experimental approach to eliminate global poverty which is considered as a menace across the world.

The 58-year-old economist was a student at the University of Calcutta and Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. He pursued his Ph.D. from Harvard University. Banerjee was widely congratulated for winning the award. People across the political spectrum and other walks of life wished him. West Bengal Chief Minister was the first to congratulate the Nobel laureate.

