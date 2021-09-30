Patel said that the e-auction provides an opportunity to the general public to keep the memorable memories gifted to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and contribute to the conservation of river Ganga.

Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel recently visited the ongoing exhibition of the gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Gallery of Modern Art and reviewed the items listed on the e-auction. The e-auction, which has been running since September 17 and will continue till 7th October, 2021, includes 1348 gifts and souvenirs gifted to Hon’ble Prime Minister by the winners of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. The proceeds from this auction will be dedicated to the Namami Gange mission.

Patel said that the e-auction provides an opportunity to the general public to keep the memorable memories gifted to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and contribute to the conservation of river Ganga. He further expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for this noble initiative.

Interestingly, PM Narendra Modi is India’s first Prime Minister, who has decided to auction all the gifts and mementos to raise funds for the cause of a healthy and pure Ganga through ‘Namami Gange’.

Some of the items of national pride that have been included in the auction are the javelin of Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in Tokyo Olympics. The base price of the javelin has been kept at Rs 1 crore. Meanwhile, the racket of PV Sindhu has been kept at a base price of Rs 80 lakhs. Other interesting artefacts include the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Chardham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings and replicas of Angavastra.